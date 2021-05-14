Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.05.
About Netlist
