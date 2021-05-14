National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.10.

NA opened at C$91.08 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$50.03 and a 1-year high of C$91.69. The stock has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

