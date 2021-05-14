Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 354,170 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

