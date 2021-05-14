Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

