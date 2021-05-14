Raymond James Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

