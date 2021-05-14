Raymond James Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.
In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
