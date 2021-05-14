Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $60.20.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.