iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

