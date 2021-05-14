iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.