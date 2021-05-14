United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

