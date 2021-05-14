SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

