Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 11,420 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

