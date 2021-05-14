Vidulum 1-Day Volume Tops $4,863.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $387,288.35 and $4,863.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

