Warp Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $79,408.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $79,408.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $763.92 or 0.01502445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.