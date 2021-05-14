Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,142% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.
Shares of CD opened at $13.76 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.