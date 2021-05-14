Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,142% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Shares of CD opened at $13.76 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 154.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,950,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.