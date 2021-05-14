First American Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.