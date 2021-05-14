Privatix Hits Market Cap of $111,400.05 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $111,400.05 and $32,587.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.01098962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00113728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063747 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

