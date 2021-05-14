Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

5/11/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00.

5/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of BCYC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

