10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $136.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,424,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

