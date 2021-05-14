George W. Lemaitre Sells 20,951 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George W. Lemaitre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

