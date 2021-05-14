Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 2,639 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $486.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

