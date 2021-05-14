WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 59,165 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
