WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 59,165 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

