The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $65.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $65,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

