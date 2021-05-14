iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $69,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.