Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

