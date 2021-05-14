Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

