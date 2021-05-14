Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.87 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.