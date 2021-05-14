Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

