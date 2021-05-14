Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.