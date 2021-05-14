Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $160,281.30 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $160,281.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,172.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ALK opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.