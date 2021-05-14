F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $169,721.88 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
