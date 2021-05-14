F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $169,721.88 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

