Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.