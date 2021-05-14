Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 371 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $265.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

