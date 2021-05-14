12,100 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

