4,156 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.