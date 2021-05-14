6,973 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,007,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,590,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

