Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $229,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $115.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $130.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

