Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $328.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.