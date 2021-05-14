Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Plans $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $270.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.