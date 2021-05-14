Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9785 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.22. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.