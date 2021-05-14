Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9785 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.22. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

