Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

