Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

