Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FDX opened at $303.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.53. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

