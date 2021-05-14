Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,754 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.40 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

