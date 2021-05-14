Sandy Spring Bank Has $348,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $377.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.