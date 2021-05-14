Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 466 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $586.57 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.