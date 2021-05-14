Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,178 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

