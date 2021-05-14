Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.57 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

JACK stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

