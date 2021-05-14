The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.