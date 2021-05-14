IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,305 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 448,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,993,000 after buying an additional 118,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $95.84 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

