IFP Advisors Inc Sells 283 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 852,687 shares of company stock valued at $65,367,719 in the last three months.

PINS stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.