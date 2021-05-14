Thomas Taira Sells 12,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,409.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $223.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

